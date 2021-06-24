Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Are you a graduate interested in a career in journalism?

Nation Media Group PLC is committed to empowering Africa through independent journalism set on key values that enable us to provide highly desirable and engaging content that fits into people’s world. We are keen to identify curious, knowledgeable, and digitally-savvy recent university graduates to join this journey.

NMG offers a best-in-class Journalism Graduate Trainee Programme (Nation Media Lab). The successful graduates will be taken through in-depth and practical training in print, broadcast and digital Journalism.

Qualifications

• A first degree with at least an upper second class. (Graduates with journalism, actuarial science, technology, business/economics/finance, law, political science or human sciences degree will have an added advantage)

• Evidence of digital astuteness;

• Excellent writing and analytical skills;

• Thorough knowledge of current affairs;

• Self-driven, ability to work with minimal supervision and meet tight deadlines;

• Good command of English and Kiswahili.

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, apply online at http://www.nationmedia.com/careers/ before July 3, 2021.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.