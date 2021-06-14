Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2021 – A section of Mt Kenya governors allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday met at Lusoi Lodge in Nyeri County, where they deliberated on the 2022 Presidential election.

During the meeting, governors led by Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), Nderitu Mureithi(Laikipia), Peter Kahiga(Nyeri) resolved to support a Mt Kenya candidate for the top seat in 2022.

According to Hustler Intelligence Bureau spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, the leaders, who included Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya and Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, decided to endorse businessman Jimmy Wanjigi as President and KANU chairman, Gideon Moi as his running mate.

If Itumbi’s words are anything to go by, then it is a big blow to Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, who were all hoping that the vote-rich region will endorse their bid.

