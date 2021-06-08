Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has left a rotten egg on the faces of Deputy President William Ruto and his allies after he revealed his next political move if denied a chance by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party to run for the presidency in 2022.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Oparanya admitted that he shall be forced to quit the race and contest for another post if the ODM’s ticket is handed to Raila, who is the party leader, adding that he would never run against Raila using another party.

This comes even as earlier reports indicated that Oparanya was allegedly plotting to ditch the ODM party after being spotted with Deputy President William Ruto in Narok.

But Oparanya cleared the air on the agenda of his meeting with the DP and what transpired.

According to him, his meeting with Ruto in Narok was just by chance. He disclosed that he had gone to Narok to run some errands before bumping into the DP.

The County boss disclosed that they discussed the next general poll and 2022 succession politics among other things which he did not mention.

The Kakamega County boss is among the top political leaders who have declared interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST