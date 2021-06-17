Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to desist from talking about Deputy President William Ruto because they are making him popular.

Speaking in Embakasi on Thursday, Mutua acknowledged that leaders talking about Ruto have elevated his profile in the face of Kenyans.

The county boss stated that there were important things and issues to talk about other than Ruto.

“Talking about Ruto day in and day out is only building him. Let’s stop talking about him and start talking about what we want to do to our people,” Mutua said.

“The Ruto you are talking about, we know about him and his history. We have been building him by making him appear in the media,” Mutua added.

He concluded by urging senior political leaders to sell their ideas to the people instead of talking about others.

