Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Her name is Haentel Wanjiru, the beautiful lady who warms the bed of flashy Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

Haentel has been dating the Governor for quite some time and he spoils her with fancy things in life from lavish trips to expensive gifts.

The young lass has posted some juicy photos on Instagram flaunting her hot body which looks like that of a top model from Paris or New York.

Enjoy the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.