Saturday, June 19, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has something good to smile about after the Kikuyu Council of Elders made a declaration that may favour him in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies, Council chairman, Wachira Kago, declared they are willing and ready to support Raila Odinga if he complies with their demands.

“We do not have a problem with anybody as long as our interests are taken care of.

“So if he (Raila) comes to Mt Kenya and says he will do this and that for us, then Kenyans will decide who is the best,” Kago said.

According to the chairman, the Kikuyu people have buried the long-held negative perception of Raila that has been there since the 1970s.

“They will support the person who has their interests at heart.

“We are all Kenyans. No one should feel unwelcome to Mt Kenya.

“Raila did good in accepting the handshake, many Kenyans got a peaceful environment to carry on with their lives,” Kago stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST