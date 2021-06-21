Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Former Vice Presidents, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, have hinted at joining Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘Hustler Movement’ if President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, continue side-lining them.

For the last one week, Uhuru and Raila have been crafting a coalition without consulting Kalonzo and Mudavadi.

Speaking on Sunday, Kalonzo’s ally, Dan Maanzo, and Mudavadi’s close confidant Ayub Savula confirmed that they were ready to join hands with the ‘hustler team’ if Uhuru and Raila pushed them into a corner.

“We are ready to join the other team to send the two (Uhuru and Raila) to political oblivion in 2022,” Maanzo, who is also Makueni MP said.

Manzo’s sentiments came days after Kalonzo deflated the plan by Uhuru to have the Opposition politician’s face 2022 in a joint ticket.

The Wiper leader, last week, declared that he would be “the most stupid person on earth” to play second fiddle to Raila again, whom he accused of being unappreciative of past support.

“It is unthinkable that I, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, would support Raila Odinga for the third time…. I would be the most stupid fellow on earth to go and support — for the third time — a presidential candidate without a measure of reciprocity,” said Kalonzo.

On his part, Savula said ANC will issue a statement on the looming alliance between Uhuru and Raila but said they are also having a conversation with ‘team hustler’ on the way forward.

