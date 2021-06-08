Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – Dj Evolve’s father, James Orinda, has dismissed rumours that his son is dead.

Orinda said his son is progressing well and so far, they have a reason to thank God since his health is improving.

Evolve can now sit alone for one hour without assistance.

He said that he was shocked to wake up to the news of his son’s death that circulated on social media on Tuesday morning.

“Am still shocked by the rumours. I don’t know who is peddling these lies… My son is doing well, he can sit alone for one hour without assistance,” he said and urged Kenyans to continue praying for his ailing son.

Evolve underwent three major surgeries that left him incapacitated.

His parents have been taking care of him after he was discharged from the hospital.

Evolve’s mother even left her job to take care of him.

Here’s a video of Evolve’s father giving the latest update on his son’s health.

