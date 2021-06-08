Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – When Bahati started his music career as a gospel artist, he was a very religious and disciplined young man.

He would inspire the young generation through well-composed songs and emotional stories of how he grew up in abject poverty in Mathare slums and later made it in life through hard work and prayers.

However, a lot has changed after he fell in love with Diana Marua and ditched gospel music for secular.

He has been courting controversies from right, left, and centre.

The youthful singer has caused murmurs online after sharing a video smoking cigar.

The video has since caused a lot of reactions online, with a section of Netizens accusing his wife Diana Marua of misleading him.

Watch the video below.

