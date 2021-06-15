Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has joined Kenyans in mourning renowned businessman Chris Kirubi.

Kirubi, 80, succumbed to colon cancer on Monday after battling the disease for more than five years.

In his condolences, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, termed Kirubi as a ‘super thief’ who amassed billions due to theft and plunder of public resources.

“My sincere condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Kenya’s SUPER THIEF Chris KIRUBI.

“You destroyed Kenya in pursuit of GREED, selfishness, TRIBALISM, and HATE,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

“The TRILLIONS OF SHILLINGS Chris Kirubi, Daniel Moi, Kenyatta and their fellow plunderers stole from Kenyans are more than enough to TRANSFORM Kenya into a FIRST WORLD COUNTRY with gainful employment, modern housing, food and universal COMPREHENSIVE healthcare for EVERYONE,” Miguna added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST