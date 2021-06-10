Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – United States President, Joe Biden, has unveiled his master plan of helping poor countries access Covid -19 vaccines.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the White House said Biden’s administration plans to buy 500 million Pfizer vaccines to be distributed to 92 poor countries.

White House said that 200 million doses are set to be delivered worldwide by the end of this year, while the remaining to be sent out by June 2022.

“President Joe Biden will on Thursday, June 10 announce a historic US donation of half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for 92 poorer countries,” the White House stated.

The largest-ever purchase and donation of the vaccines by a single country will help supercharge the global fight against COVID-19.

Biden, who is currently attending a G7 summit in Britain, is also set to call on the world’s global commonwealths to do their parts in contributing to the global supply of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

This comes at a time when the US has been under criticism for sitting on huge stocks of unused COVID-19 vaccines while other countries are suffering.

The Kenyan DAILY POST