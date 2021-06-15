Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – The bad blood between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Chief Justice David Maraga is far from over.

This is after Uhuru castigated Maraga for lying on national television about the six judges that he left out during the recent promotion.

In a twist to an already complicated and puzzling situation, Uhuru insinuated that David Maraga lied last week when he said that he never received the dossier on the Judges who the president alleges are stained with improprieties.

Addressing leaders from Ukambani at State House Nairobi, Uhuru asserted that he had forwarded the dossier containing the misdeeds of the Judges, who he declined to appoint to the Chief Justice at the time, David Maraga.

This is in direct contradiction to what Maraga had said last week during an interview on national television.

Not only did Maraga say that he had been denied access to the alleged dossier that exists, and which details the illegal conduct of the Judges in question, but that the list had now been tampered with.

He said that the list of six judicial officers who the president had refused to appoint wasn’t the same list that had been availed to him earlier, stating that some names had been removed, and others added.

