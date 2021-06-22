Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – Residents of Kanjai in Githunguri woke up to dramatic scenes after a ‘strange animal’ was hit by a car last night.

According to social media reports, even old men in the area were not able to establish the identity of the strange creature.

The residents gathered around the spot where the animal was found lying dead after news spread fast in the area.

Below are photos of the creature that almost brought business to a standstill in the area.

We have established that the animal is an African clawless otter, also called a Cape clawless otter and locally as Njimbiri.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.