Friday, June 4, 2021 – ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi is reportedly not in talking terms with his partners in One Kenya Alliance, particularly KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and his Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka.

This is after it emerged that Mudavadi is in talks with Deputy President William Ruto for a possible alliance ahead of 2022.

The One Kenya Alliance, which had gained momentum before the High Court judgment that stalled the Building Bridges Initiative, is now slowly grinding to a halt thanks to Mudavadi’s continued dalliance with Ruto.

To complicate matters in the alliance is the decision by Mudavadi to attend William Ruto’s daughter June’s wedding in Karen that was snubbed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his other colleagues despite having been invited.

Gideon and Kalonzo have since read mischief in Mudavadi’s move to attend June Ruto’s wedding.

It is said, Kalonzo personally cautioned Mudavadi to skip the event as it was bound to complicate happenings in the alliance and raise suspicion but he wouldn’t listen.

On his part, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula, who is also a member of OKA, is said to be more comfortable with Ruto than Raila in the emerging political formation just like Mudavadi.

According to sources, Mudavadi is playing it safe politically upon discovery that even if Uhuru picks him as his successor, it will still cost him politically compared to Ruto.

