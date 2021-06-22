Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has become the first senior Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker to confirm that Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat during the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking in a business meeting that was conducted by Kikuyu Businessmen and women in Kiambu County on Sunday night, Orengo urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party Raila Odinga to put in place policies and political tactics to be able to beat William Ruto.

“My advice to my President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and my party leader Raila Amollo Odinga is that we must be very careful with the 2022 General Elections.

“Because the person you are dealing with is not a newcomer in the field of Politics.

“And in fact, he is currently being defined as the Professor of Politics.”

“William Samoei Ruto is a man with a proven track record with unmatched energy.

“I have not been very close with him, but for a few seconds I sat down with him.

“I can confirm and assure you that he is too smart.” Orengo said.

The meeting was organized by nominated Jubilee MP, Maina Kamanda, and Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe.

Maina and Murathe are the faces behind the anti-Ruto campaign in the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST