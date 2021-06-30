Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 June 2021 – There was drama last night in Syokimau after socialite Amber Ray and her co-wife Amira confronted each other as neighbours watched in dismay.

Amira reportedly stormed Amber Ray’s house in the company of her friends and some of her family members and accused her of destroying her marriage.

She was breathing fire and daring her Amber Ray to get out of her house so that they can settle scores through a fight.

As the drama ensued, Amber Ray maintained a straight face and put it clear that she will not be intimated by Amira just because she is Jamal’s first wife.

Amber Ray said that Jamal is the one who seduced her and so, Amira should eat humble pie and agree to co-exist with her peacefully as a co-wife.

Amber Ray was having a house party with her girlfriends when Amira stormed her house in the company of friends and family members.

At some point, they almost exchanged kicks and blows after things turned ugly.

The shameful night drama attracted the attention of neighbours who tried to calm the two but their calls fell on deaf ears.

Jamal was not present when his two wives confronted each other.

Here’s a video of the night drama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.