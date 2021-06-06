Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Front Office Supervisor
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Cysuites Apartment Hotel is an apartment hotel located along Church Road, off Waiyaki Way in Nairobi’s bustling Westland’s area. The hotel offers 32 two-bedroom apartment, 6 one-bedroom apartment and 2 penthouses.
These apartments offer contemporary living and working spaces fitted with amenities to meet the needs of short and extended stays to both business and leisure travellers
The all-day dining restaurant serves a variety of both Kenyan and continental dishes. The bar area features a fine selection of wines alongside a wide range of spirits and Signature Cocktails.
The hotel has fitness facilities to help you keep up with your fitness regime while staying with us.
CySuites is looking for a passionate front office supervisor who can work in a team context
Responsibilities
- Financial Performance (Up selling, Room Revenue, Operation Auditing).
- Customer Satisfaction (Guest Feedback, Social Media Review).
- Manages and motivates the Front Office team in order to provide a high standard of service for customers.
- Welcomes guests and fosters customer loyalty through his/her friendly manner.
- Develops high quality relationships with guests throughout their stay.
- Handles any guest complaints or contentious issues that cannot be settled directly by team members and provides a fast solution.
- Oversee and supervises guest arrivals and departures with the front office executive and duty managers.
- Ensure that personalized service is offered to each and every guest.
- Ensures that the pricing policy and internal audit procedures are duly applied.
- Supervises the management of debtors, group and individual guest invoicing and cash operations.
- Review arrival list for all arrivals and VIPs to check room allocations, amenities and special requests.
- Prepare monthly and daily revenue report and circulate to all HOD’s.
- Prepare Room revenue and occupancy forecast take action on rate strategies.
- Is involved in recruitment of new team members for front office.
- Integrates and trains employees, providing support for skills development.
- Ensure team members have current knowledge of hotel products, services, facilities, events, pricing and policies and knowledge of the local area and events.
- Makes sure that the hotel’s pricing policy and sales pitches are duly applied in order to optimise REVPAR
- Have a good knowledge of all systems and standard operating procedures of front office.
- Ensures that guest documentation and information is available and up-to-date.
Qualifications
- A degree, diploma in Hospitality
- Work experience of at least 1 years in a busy hotel or serviced apartment
- Showing Initiative, Problem Solving, Staff Training, Team Leading.
How to apply
