Position: Front Office Supervisor

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Cysuites Apartment Hotel is an apartment hotel located along Church Road, off Waiyaki Way in Nairobi’s bustling Westland’s area. The hotel offers 32 two-bedroom apartment, 6 one-bedroom apartment and 2 penthouses.

These apartments offer contemporary living and working spaces fitted with amenities to meet the needs of short and extended stays to both business and leisure travellers

The all-day dining restaurant serves a variety of both Kenyan and continental dishes. The bar area features a fine selection of wines alongside a wide range of spirits and Signature Cocktails.

The hotel has fitness facilities to help you keep up with your fitness regime while staying with us.

CySuites is looking for a passionate front office supervisor who can work in a team context

Responsibilities

Financial Performance (Up selling, Room Revenue, Operation Auditing).

Customer Satisfaction (Guest Feedback, Social Media Review).

Manages and motivates the Front Office team in order to provide a high standard of service for customers.

Welcomes guests and fosters customer loyalty through his/her friendly manner.

Develops high quality relationships with guests throughout their stay.

Handles any guest complaints or contentious issues that cannot be settled directly by team members and provides a fast solution.

Oversee and supervises guest arrivals and departures with the front office executive and duty managers.

Ensure that personalized service is offered to each and every guest.

Ensures that the pricing policy and internal audit procedures are duly applied.

Supervises the management of debtors, group and individual guest invoicing and cash operations.

Review arrival list for all arrivals and VIPs to check room allocations, amenities and special requests.

Prepare monthly and daily revenue report and circulate to all HOD’s.

Prepare Room revenue and occupancy forecast take action on rate strategies.

Is involved in recruitment of new team members for front office.

Integrates and trains employees, providing support for skills development.

Ensure team members have current knowledge of hotel products, services, facilities, events, pricing and policies and knowledge of the local area and events.

Makes sure that the hotel’s pricing policy and sales pitches are duly applied in order to optimise REVPAR

Have a good knowledge of all systems and standard operating procedures of front office.

Ensures that guest documentation and information is available and up-to-date.

Qualifications

A degree, diploma in Hospitality

Work experience of at least 1 years in a busy hotel or serviced apartment

Showing Initiative, Problem Solving, Staff Training, Team Leading.

How to apply

