Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid has received a major boost after a former powerful minister in the KANU regime endorsed his bid

Henry Kosgei, who served in different ministries during the late former President Moi’s regime, endorsed DP Ruto for the top seat, saying he is the only qualified presidential candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Many thought that Kosgei being close to the late president Moi’s family would endorse his son Gideon Moi to take over as the region’s political kingpin.

The second in command is expected to battle it out with various leaders, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has also shown his ambitions over the country’s top seat.

In the Rift Valley region, Gideon Moi and Ruto have been fighting for the area spokesperson title.

However, DP Ruto is the frontrunner with several other regions, including Mount Kenya, backing his presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST