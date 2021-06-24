Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 June 2021 -Jacque Maribe’s ex-lover, Jowie Irungu, is doing chicken farming on his farm in Rift Valley.

The former playboy, who used to depend on women for survival, went live on Instagram and showed fans around his farm where there are hundreds of layers.

Jowie said besides doing chicken farming, he also sells water.

“This is my hustle, despite singing, security, and selling water.

“One tray is going for Sh 300, if you take more than 200 trays, you get a discount,” he said.

Jowie further said that he is ready to teach anyone interested in learning how to rear chicken at a fee, adding that he is not a conman or a thief.

“ Mimi si mwizi. I am not a conman. I am hustling, anyone who wants to consult is welcome.

“You will pay for a course and someone will teach you how to feed the chicken and treat them when they are sick,” he added.

Jowie was released from Kamiti Maximum prison last year where he had spent two years after he was connected to the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

The murder case is still ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.