Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Former Chief Justice, David Maraga, has joined Kenyans in condemning the president after he refused to appoint six judges when he elevated 34 judges to different courts in the Judiciary last week.

In a gazette notice, President Uhuru Kenyatta promoted 34 judges but refused to appoint Justices, Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Weldon Korir, Aggrey Mchelule, Evans Kiago, and Jeniffer Omange despite the six being approved by the Judicial Service Commission(JSC).

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Maraga, who is quietly enjoying his retirement in his Karen home, revealed that Uhuru’s decision was ruining the careers and lives of the judges.

“The thing in each person’s mind is that this fellow has integrity issues. When somebody loses a case before that judge, he will come up with allegations that this guy was bribed.

“You are literally ruining the careers of these judges and totally ruining their lives and that of their families. That is so serious that it cannot be done so casually as it has been done. That is extremely bad,” stated Maraga.

He further challenged Uhuru to swear in the judges as per protocol before lodging a complaint if he has proof that their conduct is questionable.

“There is a procedure. Swear these judges in, lodge a complaint before JSC and whoever has been appointed will be removed,” he stated.

