Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has again attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta for failing to appoint six judges as recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Two weeks ago, Uhuru elevated 34 judges to different courts in the Judiciary, but he refused to elevate six judges among them Justices George Odunga and Joel Ngugi.

Speaking during a virtual meeting at an East African forum, the straight-shooting Maraga described how the Judiciary arm of government has been under constant attacks from the Executive.

Maraga insisted Uhuru’s role in the process is ceremonial and as such, he has no choice but to appoint the judges whose names he rejected.

“The appointing authority is the Judicial Service Commission.

“That authority is, however, begrudged and has been the subject of serious litigation some of which is ongoing in the appeal process.

“The courts have consistently held that the president’s role to appoint the judges is ceremonial and any refusal to do so within 14 days is unconstitutional,” Maraga said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST