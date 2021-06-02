Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto, One Kenya Alliance leaders Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula, and Gideon Moi, could be having nightmares after President Uhuru Kenyatta hinted at dumping them for Raila Odinga.

Speaking during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu, Uhuru hinted that he may back ODM leader Raila Odinga in the high-stakes 2022 election.

He said he will walk with Raila going forward to realise a prosperous Kenya.

“I want to say here today that whatever the future holds, I look forward to working with him and all Kenyan leaders and Kenyans to build a better, brighter, more united and prosperous Kenya, East Africa and Africa,” Uhuru said amidst applause from the audience.

This is the first time the President has come close to speaking about his future plans with Raila.

Uhuru’s veiled endorsement came a day after Raila told his Nyanza backyard that the 2022 presidential election is a big game hunt and Nyanza won’t return empty-handed.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with a Dholuo FM station in Kisumu, Raila exhorted his Nyanza support base to come out in droves to register as voters and boost their chances in the polls.

Fears had hit Raila’s camp as signals of betrayal by the President’s men emerged months ago.

During his speech, Uhuru was full of praise for Raila, narrating the long journey they took with the ODM boss to ensure the country is united after a polarising 2017 presidential contest.

“Today, I want to particularly thank the Right Honourable Raila Odinga for embracing national pain over his personal gain when we did the handshake.”

“What is more, he did this without asking me for anything; I thank him,” Uhuru said.

“I want to invite the political class to upgrade their status from being politicians to being leaders.”

“Politicians are obsessed with personal gain; but our national pain disturbs leaders,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST