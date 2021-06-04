Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has refused to be referred to as a dictator going by what he did to a blogger who called him as one.

The angry Ruto took a stun action against a Twitter user who referred to him as a dictator while reacting to blogger Dennis Itumbi’s post calling President Uhuru Kenyatta a dictator.

The second in command moved with speed and blocked the blogger from reaching him via his Twitter handle after calling him a dictator.

In his tweet, the blogger in question claimed that in the recent past, he saw DP Ruto’s blogger Dennis Itumbi referring to President Kenyatta as a dictator expounding that dictator is someone who doesn’t condone divergent views or opinions and someone who wants to carry the day all the time.

He added that a dictator is someone who hates criticism and the Deputy President belongs to this class.

“I have seen Itumbi call President Uhuru Kenyatta a dictator. A dictator is someone who doesn’t condone divergent views or opinions and someone who wants to carry the day all the time, someone who hates criticism and basically, DP Ruto belongs to this special class.” the Blogger named Abuga posted.

The DP, on the other hand, did not wait any longer but blocked the blogger from reaching him on his official Twitter handle.

According to sources, Abuga belongs to Raila Odinga’s ODM and thus the reason Ruto blocked him before he does further damage to him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST