Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and Vice Chairman, David Murathe, are solely to blame for sinking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party so deep that it’s now almost impossible to get it afloat.

That is the verdict that Kenyans have rendered on the crumbling Jubilee Party after leaders in Mt. Kenya concurred that the party is on its deathbed.

According to Kenyans, Murathe and Tuju are the weakest links in the Jubilee success as they have literally run down the party.

Many opined that Jubilee started losing its way when it disregarded democracy and started expelling members allied to Deputy President William Ruto, and accusing Tuju and Murathe of leading the charge.

They are now of the opinion that Uhuru should fire Tuju and Murathe ASAP if he wants to reclaim Jubilee’s lost glory.

Jubilee’s lost glory was unmasked after it lost various seats in recent by-elections, even in areas where it previously had great supporters such as Juja and Rurii.

