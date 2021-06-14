Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – A Political storm is raging in Mt. Kenya region over who to rally behind ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The region is so divided that the communities that form GEMA are vowing to go it alone in 2022 when President Uhuru Kenyatta retires.

Already, the Ameru community has endorsed Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi whom they will be backing for the presidency in the next polls with Mbeere settling on National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Soon after the endorsement, the governor declared the communities from the east would no longer be “taken for a ride” by their fellows.

“It is no longer a cat and mouse game. It is a cat and dog game.”

“We are tired of the cat and dog politics.”

“ When the dog is important when you are hunting, it should be important when you are eating…We have supported Kibaki for 10 years, we have supported Uhuru for 10 years, let us not hear of another candidate coming from that side (Mt Kenya west),” said Kiraitu.

Kiraitu accused their counterparts from the west, mostly Agikuyu, of riding on them (the easterners) for their own expediency and benefit.

The governor insisted that the Meru would have their own “horse” to vie for the presidency despite being undermined by their counterparts.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi who urged the Agikuyu to reciprocate the support accorded to them for many years.

He insisted the Mt Kenya east residents will not relent on seeking their position in the national politics.

“We have stood with you for a very long time, we are not children of a lesser God.”

“We will not be together. You will no longer confine us to your “ego”. If the mountain is going to crack, so be it,” said Linturi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST