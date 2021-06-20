Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



We are looking for exceptional candidates with 3+ years work experience in finance functions and exceptional financial analysis and modeling skills to help take our organization to the next levels of impact and scale.

JOB OVERVIEW

LOCATION Kenya

CAREER LEVEL Professionals

KENYA

Kenya was our founding country of operation, and it remains our largest in terms of both numbers of clients and staff.

ABOUT ONE ACRE FUND

Founded in 2006, One Acre Fund supplies 1 million smallholder farmers with the agricultural services they need to make their farms vastly more productive. Our 8,000+ team is drawn from diverse backgrounds and professions. With operations across six core countries in Africa, we make farmers more prosperous by providing quality farm supplies on credit, delivered within walking distance of farmers’ homes, and agricultural training to improve harvests. On average, our farmers harvest 50 percent more food after working with One Acre Fund.

To learn more about our work, take a look at our Why Work Here blog for more information.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Finance Advisory Services (FAS) team is made up of in-country and global associates who are the trusted advisors to organizational leadership teams in the area of financial strategy, sustainability and scale. Taking vast amounts of financial data from budgets, spending patterns and projected work plans, FAS provides concise, relevant advice around how to allocate scarce resources to best achieve the country’s scale revenue, and impact. goals.

You will have 3+ years of work experiences in finance responsibilities (both analysis and financial modelling) to help take the organization to the next levels of scale. You will help lead our budgeting process plus advise our leadership team on important strategic projects through concise and informative analysis. You will report to the Kenya Financial Advisory Services Lead.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Strategy support:

Lead Analysis for our Leadership Team. You will lead projects like: Operational plans diligence, Sensitivity analyses for operational decisions, Cost optimization leadership, analyzing new inorganic growth opportunities.

Support Frontier Projects – Creating financial models for new business opportunities across the organization that emphasize program profitability and effectiveness.

Budgeting and cost control:

Work with Department Heads to set annual budgets and manage monthly BVA process.

Provide critical assessment of all budgets and cost projections and work with department heads to strategize ways to maximize cost efficiency without compromising quality.

Conduct cost-benefit analysis for individual departments and the country program through examining current spending, market and financial forecasts, and overall goals to make recommendations and guide executive decision-making.

Present new strategies and assessments to team members in compelling arguments.

Roll out clear cost-saving programs with timelines and assessment goals.

CAREER GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

QUALIFICATIONS

Across all roles, these are the general qualifications we look for. For this role specifically, you will have:

3+ years of relevant work experiences. Examples include a rigorous professional work experience in a finance department or financial analyst role.

Must have experience in financial modeling and analysis with excel (can perform complex functions).

Experience with numbers and can provide quick, insightful analyses of the stories behind the numbers.

Experience managing complex projects

Bachelor’s Degree.

PREFERRED START DATE

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, start dates can vary significantly by role. We are adapting rapidly to Covid-19 and most of our team is now working remotely. Given the changing environment, we will appreciate your flexibility in confirming a start date.

JOB LOCATION

Kakamega, Kenya

BENEFITS

Health insurance, housing, and comprehensive benefits

ELIGIBILITY

This role is only open to citizens or permanent residents of Kenya.

How To Apply

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 11 July 2021

Click here to apply

One Acre Fund never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. Official One Acre Fund emails will always arrive from an @oneacrefund.org address. Please report any suspicious communication here (globalhotline@oneacrefund.org), but do not send applications or application materials to this email address.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI), and anti-racism are deeply connected to our organization’s mission and purpose. One Acre Fund aspires to build a culture where all staff feel consistently valued, represented, and connected – so that our team can thrive as professionals, and achieve exceptional impact for the farmers we serve.

We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace.