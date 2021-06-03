Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



We are currently seeking individuals looking for an exciting career opportunity as Financial Advisors. This opportunity is available throughout our Countrywide Branch network.

The Role

Transforming our communities by turning their dreams into life through the promotion of our innovative Insurance products to prospective clients, maintaining relationships, and identifying growth opportunities.

Why choose to be a Financial Advisor at Madison Life Assurance Kenya?

Attractive commission-based earnings with no upper limit on our potential income

Market-driven products

Free structured and best in class training to equip you with the necessary skills and knowledge in Insurance sales

Excellent Rewards and Incentives to appreciate performance and keep you motivated

Opportunity to be the entrepreneur and grow your business with a recognized Brand.

Unwavering Company support to ensure you succeed

Career advancement opportunity

Qualifications

Age: 25 years and above

25 years and above Academic Qualifications : C- in KCSE, Degree or Diploma in any field.

: C- in KCSE, Degree or Diploma in any field. Work Experience Not necessary, however previous experience in sales or financial services is an added advantage.

Not necessary, however previous experience in sales or financial services is an added advantage. Skills: Excellent communication, listening skills, and Digital savvy

Excellent communication, listening skills, and Digital savvy Personal Attributes: Self-drive, Entrepreneurial mindset and passionate/can-do attitude, and coachable.

How to Apply

Candidates with the required qualifications, experience, and competencies who wish to apply for the above position are required to forward their applications with their CVs to agencyrecruitment@madison.co.ke.