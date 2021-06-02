Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Basic Salary Scale: Kshs. 135,410. – Kshs. 179334 p.m. DPP 5,

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer mu.t have: ■

Served in the grade of Principal Finance Officer DPP 7 or in u comparable and relevant position in the Public Sector or Private sector for u minimum period <d two (2) years;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce (Finance Optiou), Ecouomics, Business Adminfetration, Business Management or Finance from a recognised institution;

OR

Any other Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Institution plus Certified Public Accountant IT1 (CPA TIT) qualification;

Master’s Degree In Business Administration (MBA), Economics. Unancc, Commerce <>r in a financial related discipline from a recognized Institution; and

Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

NB: Possession of 11 Senior Management Course lasting not Iwa Own four (4) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added adwnluge.

Core Sldlls/Competcncies

In addition to the above requirements an officer must have 1 hr following skills –

Policy formulation and implementation skills,

Knowledge of the Government IxKlgcting cycle and any developments;

Knowledge of national goals, polii-fes am! objectives;

Knowledge of (lie prevailing Public financial management laws and regulations.

Experience of Tniegratod Financial Management Information System (1FM IS) Application;

Accounting anil financial management skills;

Knowledge on IFRS-lntcmational Financial Reporting Standards;

Knowledge of IPSAS-lntemitional Public Sector Accounting Standard.,

ICT Skills;

Leadership skills;

Interpersonal and Communication skills;

Manugemeut and Organisational skills;

Problem solving skills; and

Negotiation skills.

Personal Qualities

Tn addition to tile above requirements an officer must have the following qualities; –

Computer Literacy Skills

Analytical skills

Counselling skills

Mentoring and coaching skills

lnterperaonal Skills

Creativity and innovativeness

Results oriented

Ability to work under pressure

Emotional intelSgrncc

Ability II) lead ami manage teams

Exhibit high level of professionalism

Policy formulation skills

Application of Integrated Financial Management Information System (1FMIS)

Meet the requirements of chapter six of the constitution of Kenya 20X0;

Integrity, hmdership, Honesty. Accountability and Discipline in die service to people.

Duties MIKI Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be responsible to the Deputy Chief Finance Officer for assigned Finance function. Specifically. duties and responsibilities will entail; –

Participate in development of ODPP Medium Term Expenditure Framework (-MTEF) Sector Resource allocation process.

Coordinate the consolidation of the expenditure budgets submitted by departmental heads in line with the laid down IxnlgcUry allocations foe approval, to enhance efficiency HI the utilisation of resources and prepare expenditure turecastH as a basis for negotiations for rdiaw of funds by treasury, to ensure availability of resources that support the Implementation of the ODl’P overall strategy

Participate in preparation of the ODPP overall budget, to ensure sufficient allocation of resources required for the Implementation of the ODIT overall strategy

Facilitate the preparation and submission of accurate in for tout km on expenditure returns, integrated Personnel Payroll Data (JPPDX Appropriations in Aid, and Pending Bills to the National Treasury on a monthly basis, and accurate Programme Performance Reports on a quarterly basis to the National Treasury and the Controller of Budget

Disseminate information on the approved annual estimates to various departments and coordination of the preparation of the annual work plan, procurement plans and cash flow plans which are consistent with the approved budget estimates for the Office

Monitor financial and non-financial performance of the budget

Undertake commitment control through confirmation of availability of foods and the relevant accounts to be charged in the IFMIS system before processing of imprests, procurement orders ami payments wliile ensuring wnipluuxx willa financial regulations, National treasury guidelines on public expenditure, and relevant legislation on Public Finance Managvn»-.tit

Facilitate the identification of project and .selection processes (including ilixioi projects) for I heir integration in the medium term and annual budgets in conjunction with the technical deportments, and planning division in the Office

Facilitate comprehensive and accurate costing of ODPP project and Strategic Plan activities in the Office

Facilitate the allocation ami issuance of Authority -to -incur Expenditure (AIE) in the IFMIS system to various ODPP field offices in n timely manner

Develop proposals to seek for funds for additional expenditures and re- allocution of voted funds, to ensure ODDP has sufficient funds Io effectively ami efficiently implement the overall ODPP strategy

Facilitate monitoring of the cash flow forecasts for OOP? io ensure llic availability of funds for the day to day activities of ODI’P

Development of staff competaaciiffl and monitor the performance management of staff in the division to ensure the achievement

Facilitate Capacity building of staff in the division on Public Finance Management

Participate in preparation of five ODI’P budget proposals for the medium term and unmuil budget

Participate in preparation of budget justification report fur purlwnicnlary Departmental Committees

Participate in preparation <1! programme reviews, prioritization of activities and projects within the ODPP for the purpose of financial allocation mi the budget.

Participate In preparation of the ODPP’s Annual Reports, for completion of the chapter on Finance to ensure quality delivery of service by the finance division

Participate in preparation of expenditure schedules to ensure resources ait availed in a timely manner

Participate in preparation of ODPP Public Expenditure Review report*

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates nrc invited to make their applications by completing ONE Mt>t>lii-xti<>n form ODPP i. Tlx- form may I*- .tawntaoded from the ODPPs Wehsne http://www.odpp.go.ke or picked from Nairobi Headquarters and County Offices.

The candidates should attach COPIES of the following documenta tn tlveir sppUcttian form:

National Identity Ord

Academic and Professional Certificates and Transcripts

Any supporting documents and testimonials

Letter of appointment to their current substantive |»ost

Letter of appointment to their previous past and

Detailed Curriculum Vilac

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ALL shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificate*. Original transcripts and testimonials, letters of appointment to their current substantive post and previous post and detailed curriculum vitae during the interviews.

In addition, uil candidates who are not ODl’P staff shall be requited to attach COPIES of the following valid clearance certificates to the application:

Law Society of Kenya for lawyer*

Higher Education Loans Board

Kenya Revenue Authority

Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Any other Professional bodies to which the candidate k n member

ALL shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of the document* during Interviews.

Completed application form.’ should be aent to:

The Secretary

Advisory hoard

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

ODPP Building, Rngntl Rond, Upper Hill

P.O. Box 30701 – 00100

NAIROBI

So as to reach the Office of the Director of Public Frosccutionb on or before 17th June, 2021.