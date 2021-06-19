Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



FINANCE MANAGER

We are a market leader in the SACCO industry located in Nairobi and offering FOSA services to our members. As part of our growth strategy, we are looking to hire a qualified staff to fill the above position. The job holder will be expected to offer high level financial leadership in regards to the Sacco’s operations. The position holder is also responsible for leading, controlling and forecasting the society’s investments, savings and cost management activities.

Responsibilities

• Developing, maintaining and enforcing sound financial processes, procedures and controls and ensuring compliance to both internal, regulatory and international reporting requirements across the society including overseeing compliance with applicable laws, regulations, policy and procedures.

• Be the financial advisor to the CEO and the Board of Directors on all financial matters, funds and liquidity management in the society

• Undertake continuous risk assessment and apply effective internal controls

• Overseeing the flow of cash and financial instruments and management of financial partners for optimal returns including Treasury and cash management

• Planning, coordinating and directing the activities of branches and branch managers.

• Collecting, interpreting and reviewing financial information including overseeing all mandatory financial reconciliations in the business to ensure they are done within the set deadlines

• Prepare and implement finance department annual work plan including predicting future financial trends , opportunities and financial risks and advising on action plans.

• Reporting to management, the Board and stakeholders, and providing advice on how the society’s future business decisions might be impacted by current activities and trends

• Producing financial reports related to budgets, income/revenue, loans and loans provisioning, portfolio at risk, account payables, account receivables, expenses among others and developing long-term business plans based on these reports

• Preserve and grow Sacco financial assets

• Reviewing, monitoring and managing the Sacco annual budgets

• Developing strategies that work to minimise financial risk

• Collaborate with Auditors & regulators

• Analysing market trends and competitors

Qualifications

• CPA (K) or any other Locally recognized Financial professional qualification, membership of ICPAK in good standing is mandatory

• A degree in finance or accounting is mandatory and a post graduate degree in related fields is an added advantage

• 8 years working experience with at least five (5) years’ experience in a financial field at senior level, experience in DT Sacco will be added advantage.

• Conversant with SACCO regulations and financial institutions reporting requirements, including SASRA and CBK requirements and IFRS.

Competencies

• Must portray leadership and strong interpersonal and report writing skills.

• Strategic thinker, result oriented and an open analytical mind.

• Ability to work independently and effectively on strict deadlines

• Good communication and organizational skills

• High degree of integrity

• Knowledge of computerized banking systems

• Negotiation skills and the ability to develop strong working relationships

• Commercial, risk and business awareness

• A keen eye for detail and desire to probe further into data

• An agile thinker

• Diligence and prudential character who will not blindly follow instructions from title holders.

How to Apply

Shortlisted candidates will be required to provide following certificates in compliance with chapter 6 of the constitution: HELB clearance, Certificate of good conduct less than 12 months, CRB clearance certificate.

Candidates who meet the minimum requirements are invited to send their detailed CV including 3 referees to saccohr@Safaricom.co.ke by 24th June 2021. You are also required to fill and submit the below google form. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Google form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfMojDbZLD0qVwJ8Smw-VG3SlOYYq4S91f-5qAAoIZb5n_YRg/viewform?usp=sf_link

Interested Candidates must fulfill the requirements of chapter six of the constitution of Kenya 2010.