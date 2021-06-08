Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: June 14, 2021

OXFAM In KENYA

JOB DESCRIPTION

Finance Officer

Annual Salary and Benefits

According to Oxfam in Kenya Salary Scale

Internal Job Grade

D2

Contract type

Fixed Term (1 Year)

Reporting to

Finance Manager

Staff reporting to this post

None

Location(s)

Nairobi, Kenya

Annual Budget

None

Shaping a stronger Oxfam for people living in poverty

Job Purpose

To ensure Oxfam International Kenya program has the Finance capacity to provide effective and efficient service delivery and support the Kenya Program and various functions in the Program. The purpose of this position is to support the implementation of Oxfam Kenya Programs through effective financial management support to country program and partners.

Key Responsibilities

Accounting Management 5%

· The Finance Officer is responsible for co-ordinating the management of all bank and cash transactions from and to the Kenya Program bank accounts in order that programme activities can be efficiently carried out.

· Ensure that payments are approved in accordance to the stipulated organisational procedures and rules in time. The payments are well captured and recorded in time, for consolidation and timely reporting and submission to the internal and external parties.

Cash Flow and Bank Reconciliation Management 10%

· To ensure both bank and cash records are updated daily, closely and ensure all cheques and cash received are banked immediately, following up and acting on discrepancies and any problems flagged in Nairobi which may arise. Advising the Thematic leads of cash requirements and prepare Top-up request to Oxford. Prepare Nairobi bank reconciliations.

Management of Advances, Asset register, Floats and Loans 10%

· Ensure that balance sheet accounts are reconciled monthly and any outstanding issues is addressed as appropriate. All recoveries in respect of advances, floats, loans, private phone, mileage etc owed by staff members are appropriately paid or deducted from the salaries on specified dates, as approved. Ensure the Asset registers agree with people soft and physical assets and in line with organizations policy.

Cash Management 5%

· Maintain a complete and accurate record of all petty cash transactions; that expenditure of petty cash is fully monitored; and that requests for replenishment are made in a timely manner, when required. Ensure all petty cash vouchers raised are appropriately approved and filed in a safe place for 7 years. Ensure any cash received is banked within 48 hours. Assist Operations Director review existing systems and procedures advise on any changes to ensure cost effectives operations in the programme.

Payroll Preparation 10%

· Process Kenya Program monthly payroll with accuracy, completeness and ensure that all statutory deductions other relevant deductions are made and remitted on time. Ensure that payroll is reconciled to people soft.

Payment and invoice Management 20%

· Process payments ensuring that invoices are thoroughly reviewed; invoices are fully supported, confirm compliance to Oxfam/donor procedures etc. payment vouchers raised are appropriately approved and filed in a safe place for 7 years. The payments are to be recorded accurately reflecting the correct information and amount paid. Maintain a log of all cheque payments made including name of suppliers. Assist Country office put in place systems to monitor pending payments with a view of reducing lead time and also production of financial management reports.

Budget 5%

· Assist Finance Manager in supporting and reviewing program budgets and forecasts to ensure they are accurate and in line with set guidelines. Assist thematic leads in preparing their project budgets that should assist in feeding to programme budgets. Review proposal budgets to be sent to various donors in conformity with their regulations and formats as may be called upon.

Expenditure Coding 10%

· Ensure proper coding and/or re-charging of other Oxfam offices. Each month invoice and/or recharge staff for private expenditure especially those based in Nairobi in relation to the personal use of Oxfam assets (including private mileage in Oxfam vehicles, telephone, photocopying) and all other costs & charges incurred by them as approved by respective Operation directors.

Uploaded Journals 5%

· Prepare and uploaded cashbook/bankbooks, and journals for authorisation by the operations director. Prepare correction journals and recharges are done by 2nd of every month ensuring all the supporting documents are in place. Ensure all expenses are captured in the Oxfam Finance system on time.

Risk Management 15%

· Act as final check to arrest any exposure and manage financial and fraud risk within the organisation that may impact on the various country programmes. This includes clear understanding of HR, Logistics and Finance Policies to ensure that the payment processing, coding and accounting is correctly done according to policy.

Reporting 5%

· Prepare financial reports for Kenya Prorgamme.

· Reconcile debtors and creditors accounts on monthly basis.

Skills, Competency and Knowledge

Required

· A university degree with a specialization in Finance or Accounting.

· Accountancy professional qualification {ACCA or CPA (K)}

· Minimum 3-5 years proven relevant and progressive work experience preferably with INGO.

· Excellent analytical skills particularly from the point of view of cost-effective financial management.

· Multi-tasking and higher efficiency, Attention to details.

· Proven experience of management of suppliers / contracts and financial systems.

· Ability to plan with good organizational skills, including prioritization and ability to work under pressure.

· Good knowledge of financial systems.

Desired

· Knowledge of multiple donor funding regulations.

· Initiative and ability to follow up on issues.

· Ability to response to changing needs.

· Good reporting and communication skills

· Team-working skills.

· Good spoken and written English.

Organizational Values

Accountability – Our purpose-driven, results-focused approach means we take responsibility

for our actions and hold ourselves accountable. We believe that others should also be held

accountable for their actions.

Empowerment – Our approach means that everyone involved with Oxfam, from our staff and

supporters to people living in poverty, should feel they can make change happen.

Inclusiveness – We are open to everyone and embrace diversity. We believe everyone has a

contribution to make, regardless of visible and invisible differences.

Key Behavioural Competencies (based on Oxfam’s Leadership Model)

Competencies **

Description

Decisiveness

We are comfortable to make transparent decisions and to adapt decision making modes to the context and needs.

Influencing

We have the ability to engage with diverse stakeholders in a way that leads to increased impact for the organisation We spot opportunities to influence effectively and where there are no opportunities we have the ability to create them in a respectful and impactful manner.

Humility

We put ‘we’ before ‘me’ and place an emphasis on the power of the collective, nurture the team and play to the strengths of each individual. We are not concerned with hierarchical power, and we engage with, trust and value the knowledge and expertise of others across all levels of the organization.

Relationship Building

We understand the importance of building relationship, within and outside the organization. We have the ability to engage with traditional and non-traditional stakeholders in ways that lead to increased impact for the organisation.

Listening

We are good listeners who can see where deeper levels of thoughts and tacit assumptions differ. Our messages to others are clear, and consider different preferences.

Mutual Accountability

We can explain our decisions and how we have taken them based on our organizational values. We are ready to be held to account for what we do and how we behave, as we are also holding others to account in a consistent manner.

Agility, Complexity, and Ambiguity

We scan the environment, anticipate changes, are comfortable with lack of clarity and deal with a large number of elements interacting in diverse and unpredictable ways.

Systems Thinking

We view problems as parts of an overall system and in their relation to the whole system, rather than reacting to a specific part, outcome or event in isolation. We focus on cyclical rather than linear cause and effect. By consistently practicing systems thinking we are aware of and manage well unintended consequences of organizational decisions and actions.

Strategic Thinking and Judgment

We use judgment, weighing risk against the imperative to act. We make decisions consistent with organizational strategies and values.

Vision Setting

We have the ability to identify and lead visionary initiatives that are beneficial for our organization and we set high-level direction through a visioning process that engages the organization and diverse external stakeholders.

Self-Awareness

We are able to develop a high degree of self-awareness around our own strengths and weaknesses and our impact on others. Our self-awareness enables us to moderate and self-regulate our behaviors to control and channel our impulses for good purposes.

Enabling

We all work to effectively empower and enable others to deliver the organizations goals through creating conditions of success. We passionately invest in others by developing their careers, not only their skills for the job. We provide freedom; demonstrate belief and trust provide appropriate support. We give more freedom and demonstrate belief and trust, underpinned with appropriate support.

How to Apply

