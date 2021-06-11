Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Program Finance Manager – DREAMS

Date of Commencement of Duty: July, 2021

Duty Station: Nairobi CSA Office

Duration: 1 year, renewable contract

Job description

Reporting to the Program Manager with oversight loop to CSA Finance Manager, the Program Finance Manager serves as the DREAMS TUMIKIA MTOTO financial liaison to both CSA, the Prime and the program team, and as an external liaison with donors. To ensure congruity and consistency of financial policies and procedures, the Program

Finance Manager will be a member of both the DREAMS TUMIKIA MTOTO Program team and the CSA Finance department.

The Program Finance Manager is responsible for the financial management of a portfolio of the DREAMS TUMIKIA MTOTO program. Working closely with the program teams, the position’s main responsibilities include: reviewing and preparing annual workplan budgets, Program budgets, disbursement requests and other financial reports to donors; thorough tracking and analysis of program expenditures; management of cash flow; ensuring compliance with CSA and USAID rules and regulations, alerting the program team of any project financial risk; and providing staff training in close coordination with Compliance Advisor.

Responsibilities

Maintain primary relationship with donors and serve as the liaison to program teams as it relates to the financial management of the assigned portfolio. • Provide technical assistance to program staff to support the preparation of proposal budgets, annual project and budget modifications (if needed). • Prepare budget narratives for proposal budgets and ensure all budgets accurately cover the personnel and operating costs reflected in the program narrative. • For current portfolio program, prepare project budgets and budget modifications as needed.

Prepare cash disbursement requests, financial reports, accruals, and other financial deliverables.

Carefully track and report program expenses, burn rates, and cash received from the donor on a monthly basis. Alert finance and program teams when there is any financial risks for projects

Ensure budgets and other financial information is correctly represented in financial and project management systems. Maintain the hard and electronic file for the reports.

Responsible for effective program audit conducted by internal audit or external auditors including statutory audits.

Assist CSA in responding to audit requests from donors, developing financial management tools, and managing close-out processes for the program. • Perform project variance analysis and provide updated projections to support internal management and/or donor requirements.

Maintain strong financial controls to guarantee compliance with CSA and donor regulations.

Conduct regular field visits to program implementation sites in Nairobi and Kiambu Counties in order to assess financial management of the program and to train field program Accountants.

In conjunction with program team, CSA management, review all grant agreements, contracts, and modifications for the program, review procurement requests and procurement plan and ensure that key processes are followed so that financial risk assessment receives consistent attention and direct support.

Ensure compliance with donor rules and regulations

Ensure DA1 for invoices with amount of $500 and more are done and submitted to the Prime in time.

Qualifications

Master’s Degree in finance, accounting or related field. CPA qualification or its equivalent with active membership in in accounting professional body with at least 7 years related prior work experience including at least five years managing U.S government funded programs.

Knowledge of US Government/Federal rules and regulations is required. • Interest in public health programs as well as an understanding of the synergy between the programmatic, operational, and financial components of public health initiatives.

Ability to perform duties that require a close attention to detail.

Ability to communicate effectively across cultures including:

Asking for information in a way that is very clear and specific;

Conducting and facilitating trainings skills for teams both programmatic and financial; and interacting respectfully with internal and external stakeholders. • Oral and written proficiency in English.

Ability to prioritize workload, assume responsibility for work, and follow through to completion.

Ability and willingness to work under pressure as a part of a program delivery team.

Highly computer literate including knowledge of Microsoft software products, and strong Excel skills, including accounting systems.

How to apply

Written applications including Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating position and the county/ward applied for with day-time contact phone number(s) of three references

The application should reach the Administrative Manager by not later than June 14th, 2021 on E-mail: csa@csakenya.org

The Administrative Manager

Center for the Study of Adolescence

Mbaazi Avenue, Off Kingara Road, Lavington

P.O. Box 19329-00202, Nairobi; E-mail: csa@csakenya.org