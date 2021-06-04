Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Finance Coordinator





Section: Business Services





Department: Finance





Location / Work station: Kibera





Working Hours: Monday – Friday | 8.00 AM – 5.00 PM





Reports to: Finance Officer





Direct reports: Finance Assistant





Job Description

To be responsible for bookkeeping tasks as well as providing support on finance and project budget management functions, all this to enable SHOFCO to achieve its strategic objectives.

Responsibilities

Gather and collect all financial data and information and verify whether it has been accurately entered in the system.

Create suppliers in the SAP System using official documents provided by suppliers i.e. ensure addresses, credit terms, correct bank details and ensure all the supplier details are up-to-date at all times.

Perform and document supplier/vendor sanction checks as required and spot checks on bank details through direct calls.

Support in maintaining a record of funds disbursed to sub-grantees.

Maintain ledgers and contribute to regular financial reporting as well as budgeting/forecasting functions and audit related routines.

Assist in tracking journal entries by reviewing the source documentation and making relevant adjustments.

Process all financial transactions in the SAP to enable accurate financial reporting and monitoring.

Record and process supplier invoices and staff and other meeting participants’ expense claims in the SAP and attach the scanned copied of the invoices/Support documents.

Payroll processing and issuance of payslips to staff

Maintain and record revenue, purchase and nominal ledgers.

Initiate, record and confirm payments to suppliers and service providers through bank, cheques and M-Pesa and send remittances to suppliers once payments are approved.

Monitoring daily bank balances and negotiating exchange rates at the bank.

Maintain banking files, including a list of signatories and agents.

Ensure all finance documents are scanned, filed and stored safely in the safe

Assist with month end close processes as assigned.

Follow up for open POs and requests that are over 1 month to ensure they are expeditiously acted upon by the procurement and inventory team.

Track all advances issued to staff for projects, weekly expenses and travel activities.

Prepare monthly bank, M-pesa and SAP reconciliations to ensure records and information entered are accurate.

Assist in the preparation of year-end accounting and audit related routines.

Responsible for filing statutory returns. i.e. PAYE, NHIF, NSSF,WHT,VAT Withholding, Annual return

Provide support in preparing donor reports and financial reports for the different stakeholders.

Maintain an accurate filing system by processing the checks, expense reports and reconciliation of accounts.

Oversee reconciliation and proper reporting for SHOFCO’s affiliates, SUN & SUN Duka.

Support in grant management ensuring timely grant reporting. Maintain a schedule of all grants and reporting requirements.

Qualifications

Diploma In Business AdministrationDiploma In Finance And Accounting

Diploma in Finance and Accounting, Business Administration or any other related field

Qualification in Accounting – CPA, ACCA, or similar will be desirable

3 years experience in the finance department

A working understanding of financial statistics and accounting principles

Working knowledge of statutory legislation and regulations.

Proficient user of finance software

How to apply

Click here to apply

All applications to be submitted before 11th June 2021