Title: Finance Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The candidate will be responsible for the preparation of timely and accurate reconciliations; analysis and communication of the same to management for decision making in accordance with the set guidelines.

Responsibilities

Prepare various Bank reconciliations ensuring they are accurate & timely as well as follow-up resolution of reconciling items. Reconciliations include but not limited to Branch reconciliations, Nostro & CBK reconciliations, Correspondent accounts, Transit accounts, clearing accounts, Bankers’ cheques, etc.

Ensure accruals of expenses are accurately processed before the end of the month.

Ensure accurate reversal & processing of accrued expenses after receipt of the actual invoices.

Prepare various schedules for analysis and booking, e.g. prepayment schedules, rent schedules, etc.

Preparation and timely submission of the daily Foreign exchange report to CBK while ensuring the accuracy of the same.

Ensure accurate and safe archiving of all relevant documents and vouchers in the department.

Review and process income reversal requests in line with policy.

Maintaining the Fixed assets register and ensuring that depreciation, acquisitions, and disposals are posted correctly and on a timely basis as well as ensuring Work In progress capitalization is done as required.

Processing of the Bank’s payments on a timely basis while ensuring accuracy.

Filing of Bank’s tax returns and ensuring compliance with the relevant tax laws.

Manage external and internal audits ensuring all required data is provided and audits completed on a timely basis.

Provide relevant information for audit, CBK & other reviews as appropriate.

Qualifications

Undergraduate degree in a Business related field.

Two years working experience in Banking.

Professional qualifications: Minimum of CPA part 1 or equivalent.

Excellent analytical skills.

Excellent with numbers and MS Excel proficiency.

Ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines.

Good oral and written communication skills.

A team player with good interpersonal skills.

How To Apply

Click here to apply