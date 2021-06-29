Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Title: Finance Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The candidate will be responsible for the preparation of timely and accurate reconciliations; analysis and communication of the same to management for decision making in accordance with the set guidelines.

Responsibilities

  • Prepare various Bank reconciliations ensuring they are accurate & timely as well as follow-up resolution of reconciling items. Reconciliations include but not limited to Branch reconciliations, Nostro & CBK reconciliations, Correspondent accounts, Transit accounts, clearing accounts, Bankers’ cheques, etc.
  • Ensure accruals of expenses are accurately processed before the end of the month.
  • Ensure accurate reversal & processing of accrued expenses after receipt of the actual invoices.
  • Prepare various schedules for analysis and booking, e.g. prepayment schedules, rent schedules, etc.
  • Preparation and timely submission of the daily Foreign exchange report to CBK while ensuring the accuracy of the same.
  • Ensure accurate and safe archiving of all relevant documents and vouchers in the department.
  • Review and process income reversal requests in line with policy.
  • Maintaining the Fixed assets register and ensuring that depreciation, acquisitions, and disposals are posted correctly and on a timely basis as well as ensuring Work In progress capitalization is done as required.
  • Processing of the Bank’s payments on a timely basis while ensuring accuracy.
  • Filing of Bank’s tax returns and ensuring compliance with the relevant tax laws.
  • Manage external and internal audits ensuring all required data is provided and audits completed on a timely basis.
  • Provide relevant information for audit, CBK & other reviews as appropriate.

Qualifications

  • Undergraduate degree in a Business related field.
  • Two years working experience in Banking.
  • Professional qualifications: Minimum of CPA part 1 or equivalent.
  • Excellent analytical skills.
  • Excellent with numbers and MS Excel proficiency.
  • Ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines.
  • Good oral and written communication skills.
  • A team player with good interpersonal skills.

How To Apply

Click here to apply

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply