Position: Finance Assistant

Location: Lodwar

Job description

Finance Assistant will be responsible for ensuring IRC systems and procedures of internal controls are followed when contributing financial transactions and ensuring there is enough cash to implement the program activities.

Responsibilities

Field Finance Reporting

Ensure all cash books are closed and cash count conducted every month end.

Ensure all bank books are closed and the period bank statement acquired at the end of the month.

Prepare cashbook spreadsheets to upload stage ready for review by Senior Finance Officer before submission to Nairobi Finance.

Rubber stamp ‘paid’ on all such documents once checks and cash vouchers are signed before filing.

Maintain an organized, well documented (all files must be labeled accurately and visibly) and sequential filing system for all disbursement vouchers. Ensure that files with original documentations are sent to Nairobi monthly and scanned copies stored safely in the box folder.

Bank and Cash Management

Maintain petty cash at the set limit always ensuring no cash shortage.

Ensure that all cash received is duly receipted, coded, and promptly banked.

Perform supervised petty cash counts every Friday.

Ensure that payments are fully supported and are authorized at set limits as per IRC Kenya delineation chart before disbursement.

Make payments to vendors, MOH and staff through Citi direct platform ensuring the payee and the Mpesa details are as committed in the payment document.

Update the online BVA platform after reviewing a document and tick paid when payment is done.

Assist in preparation of bank reconciliation statement monthly.

Supervise and track cash advanced to program and support staff monthly ensuring that liquidation reports are prepared, and correction journals raised ready for review by Senior Finance Officer.

Budgets and BvA

Review funding allocation to enable accurate guidance to programs and proper coding.

Closely Supervise all grants to ensure there are not over/underspends by checking expenditures on the Budget Vs Actual (BvA) Reports.

Review of actual vs. Budget results to ensure maximum utilization of budgeted amounts and to provide recommendations for realignment as required.

Internal Controls

Review controls and supervise compliance with established procedures.

Prepare written reports which identify key issues and provide recommendations for improving control processes or procedures.

Training and Support

Train staff on IRC Accounting procedures and requirements, assist the program team in Finance related issues and activities.

Review Financial data submitted, identify problems being encountered and recommend corrective action.

Carry out Senior Finance Officer duties in his/her absence.

Be willing and ready to participate in field staff exchange programs.

Be receptive to the training IRC will give to develop your technical and professional competence.

Be adaptable and flexible with a view to handling new tasks and new assignments at the right time.

To always act in accordance with IRC Policies, Kenyan Law and Standard accounting practice.

Any other duties as may be assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications

Degree in Finance or Accounting

CPA II qualification

At least three years of finance and accounting experience in a similar position, preferably within an INGO/NGO.

Knowledge of fund accounting, procurement, and financial management of US and GFFO Cooperative Agreements.

Knowledge of Microsoft Office software.

Excellent interpersonal, organizational, and time leadership skills

Encouraging personnel management style and ability to work in and as a team.

Strong leadership skills

Excellent spoken and written English.

Proficiency in Turkana will be an added advantage.

How to apply

click here to apply