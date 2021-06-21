Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Finance Admin and Treasury Accountant position for one of our clients
Duration: 1 Year
Job Responsibilities:
- Monitor the cash positions of both GlaxoSmithKline Ltd and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Kenya
- Perform and maintain cash flow and forecasts
- LOC owner for and liaison with corporate treasury and corporate secretariat
- Ensure Payment are run on a timely basis and updated in the ledger promptly
- Communicate to IMS on all Incoming receipts
- Support finance as admin for the function including raising purchase requisition for the, coordination of finance team meetings and team activities, custody of sensitive documents etc
- Bank Agent (ensure users are trained and set up on the bank platforms)
- Admin support for finance department
- Bank reconciliations
- Cash & bank Controls’ performance per ICFW
- Ensure that internal MM audit is carried out as stipulated.
- Support the monthly accounting closing process to ensure accurate and timely reporting of cash and bank
- Ensure all corporate and normal business and ethical standards are closely adhered to and correct any deviations encountered and ensure appropriate controls are administered
- Bank relationship management
- Work to drive process improvements in other accounting operation functions as assigned
- Other general accounting tasks and projects as assigned
Skills and qualification:
- Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field
- Qualified CPA (K) or ACCA
- SAP experience with expertise in Cash and bank
- At least 2 years in a treasury related role (covering roles stipulated above)
- Ability to pay attention to details
- Ability to interpret financial information
- Good inter-personal skill with team members and other stakeholders (internal and external)
- Great written and oral communication skills
How To Apply:
Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 23rd June 2021 clearly marking – “Finance Admin and Treasury Accountant
