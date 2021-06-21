Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Finance Admin and Treasury Accountant position for one of our clients

Duration: 1 Year

Job Responsibilities:

Monitor the cash positions of both GlaxoSmithKline Ltd and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Kenya

Perform and maintain cash flow and forecasts

LOC owner for and liaison with corporate treasury and corporate secretariat

Ensure Payment are run on a timely basis and updated in the ledger promptly

Communicate to IMS on all Incoming receipts

Support finance as admin for the function including raising purchase requisition for the, coordination of finance team meetings and team activities, custody of sensitive documents etc

Bank Agent (ensure users are trained and set up on the bank platforms)

Admin support for finance department

Bank reconciliations

Cash & bank Controls’ performance per ICFW

Ensure that internal MM audit is carried out as stipulated.

Support the monthly accounting closing process to ensure accurate and timely reporting of cash and bank

Ensure all corporate and normal business and ethical standards are closely adhered to and correct any deviations encountered and ensure appropriate controls are administered

Bank relationship management

Work to drive process improvements in other accounting operation functions as assigned

Other general accounting tasks and projects as assigned

Skills and qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field

Qualified CPA (K) or ACCA

SAP experience with expertise in Cash and bank

At least 2 years in a treasury related role (covering roles stipulated above)

Ability to pay attention to details

Ability to interpret financial information

Good inter-personal skill with team members and other stakeholders (internal and external)

Great written and oral communication skills

How To Apply:

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 23rd June 2021 clearly marking – “Finance Admin and Treasury Accountant