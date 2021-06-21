Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Finance Admin and Treasury Accountant position for one of our clients

Duration: 1 Year

Job Responsibilities:

  • Monitor the cash positions of both GlaxoSmithKline Ltd and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Kenya
  • Perform and maintain cash flow and forecasts
  • LOC owner for and liaison with corporate treasury and corporate secretariat
  • Ensure Payment are run on a timely basis and updated in the ledger promptly
  • Communicate to IMS on all Incoming receipts
  • Support finance as admin for the function including raising purchase requisition for the, coordination of finance team meetings and team activities, custody of sensitive documents etc
  • Bank Agent (ensure users are trained and set up on the bank platforms)
  • Admin support for finance department
  • Bank reconciliations
  • Cash & bank Controls’ performance per ICFW
  • Ensure that internal MM audit is carried out as stipulated.
  • Support the monthly accounting closing process to ensure accurate and timely reporting of cash and bank
  • Ensure all corporate and normal business and ethical standards are closely adhered to and correct any deviations encountered and ensure appropriate controls are administered
  • Bank relationship management
  • Work to drive process improvements in other accounting operation functions as assigned
  • Other general accounting tasks and projects as assigned

Skills and qualification:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field
  • Qualified CPA (K) or ACCA
  • SAP experience with expertise in Cash and bank
  • At least 2 years in a treasury related role (covering roles stipulated above)
  • Ability to pay attention to details
  • Ability to interpret financial information
  • Good inter-personal skill with team members and other stakeholders (internal and external)
  • Great written and oral communication skills

How To Apply:

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 23rd June 2021 clearly marking – “Finance Admin and Treasury Accountant

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply