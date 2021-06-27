Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: June 25, 2021

IESC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to equitable, sustainable economic growth in developing countries. IESC believes that a robust private sector is a foundation for resilient nations and strong communities. Since 1964 IESC has helped to grow small and medium enterprises around the world and strengthened the systems and institutions that support them. By deploying a mix of technical assistance and volunteer expert support, IESC works with emerging industries, financial institutions, and governments to stabilize economic environments, increase opportunity, and promote growth.

The Farmer-to-Farmer (F2F) Program promotes sustainable economic growth, food security, and agricultural development worldwide. Volunteer technical assistance from US farmers, agribusinesses, cooperatives, and universities helps developing countries improve productivity, access new markets, build local capacity, combat climate change, and conserve environmental and natural resources. The F2F Program is funded by the US Agency for International Development through the US Farm Bill to assist developing countries, middle-income countries, emerging markets, sub-Saharan African countries, and Caribbean Basin countries to increase farm production and incomes.

IESC is seeking an experienced F2F Finance and Administration Coordinator for a F2F Program being implemented in Kenya. The F2F Finance and Administration Coordinator will oversee all aspects of program administration and financial management in-country. The F2F Finance and Administration Coordinator will report to the F2F Country Director-Kenya and will be based in Nairobi with potential travel throughout the country.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Oversee all aspects of program administration and logistics including human resource management, property management, transport, and other general services;

Oversee all aspects of financial management, including financial systems implementation, budgeting, expenditure tracking, and financial reporting and accounting;

Provide oversight and reporting including all statutory and other regulatory reports to Social Security, Revenue Authority, and other applicable bodies;

Prepare monthly payroll and prepares each employee’s along with a separate salary slip;

Document financial transactions by entering transactions into QuickBooks Online daily;

Prepare monthly reports of field expenses on time, with full documentation, and according to IESC guidelines, and assist in the preparation of quarterly and annual financial reports;

Prepare monthly advance requests based on historical spending and upcoming needs for the project and office and submit these to the IESC home office;

Maintain regular communications with IESC home office staff (program and administration, finance, and operations) to provide timely and complete financial support.

Maintain accurate and organized records for external audit;

Comply with Kenyan financial legal requirements by studying existing and new legislation, enforcing adherence to requirements, and advising management on needed actions;

Ensure legal compliance by monitoring and implementing applicable human resource Kenyan requirements;

Oversee IESC’s in-country registration including ensuring status is up to date and all other corresponding requirements, including board engagements, audits and submissions, and other items as required by the Kenyan NGO Board are conducted on time;

Maintain management guidelines by preparing, updating, and recommending human resource policies and procedures;

Resolve administrative problems and inquiries;

Maintain office supply inventories and coordinate maintenance of office equipment;

Coordinate staff travel plans and makes arrangement accordingly; and

Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in management or accounting or other relevant discipline required;

Two to five years of relevant experience in project financial management and administration of similar financial volume;

Certified Chartered Accountant’s qualification will be an advantage;

Experience in USAID project financial management and administration desired;

Knowledge of USAID rules and regulations desired;

Demonstrated ability to work with local and international staff;

Ability to legally work in Kenya required;

Fluency in English required;

Proficiency in Microsoft Office;

Experience with QuickBooks preferred;

Previous experience with volunteers preferred.

How to Apply

https://phg.tbe.taleo.net/phg01/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=IESCORG&cws=39&rid=1655

The closing date for this application is June 25. However, early applications are highly encouraged as candidates will be screened and interviewed on a rolling basis.