Job title: Deputy Director – Finance and Accounts

Job Grade – EACC “4” (1 POST)

REF. NO.: EACC/FP/DDFA/2

Reporting to: Director – Finance and Planning

Responsibilities

Providing leadership in the development of the Finance and Accounts policies and strategies;

Preparing Quarterly and Annual Financial Statements within required timelines; iii. Leading the annual financial audit;

Providing leadership in the development, implementation and monitoring of the budget of the Directorate of Finance and Planning;

Preparing timely quarterly and monthly management reports;

Overseeing preparation of cash plan for the Commission;

vii. Preparing and submitting reports to the relevant government agencies such as Controller of Budget, The National Treasury, among others;

viii. Coordinating costing of Commission’s activities in line with the set budget control policies;

Supervising and managing Finance and Accounts staff;

Reviewing and monitoring the statutory and management reports for accuracy and completeness;

Ensuring that the Commission’s financial systems have sound and operational controls;

Approving the Commission’s payments in IFMIS, Internet Banking, among other financial systems;

Authorising payments.

Qualifications

Minimum relevant experience of fourteen (14) years, three (3) should be in a comparable position from a reputable organisation;

Master’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce (Accounting/ Finance Option), Economics, Business Administration, Business Management or equivalent qualification from a recognised university

iii. Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce (Accounting/ Finance Option), Economics, Business Administration, Business Management or equivalent qualification from a recognised university

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E.) minimum mean grade of C+ or its equivalent from a recognised institution;

Certificate in Strategic Leadership and Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognised institution;

Certified Public Accountant – CPA(K) or its equivalent;

vii. Member of ICPAK in good standing;

viii. Previous hands on experience in Accounting Software (ERP); ix. Public Sector budgeting skills;

Accounting and financial management skills;

International Public Sector Accounting Standards knowledge;

xii. Project Management skills; and

xiii. Strategic investment and financing skills.

In addition, the candidate must possess the following core competencies:

Leadership skills;

Communication skills;

Interpersonal skills;

Organisational skills;

Ability to work under pressure;

Negotiation skills;

vii. Ability to build and lead cohesive teams; and

viii. Problem solving skills.

How to apply

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria should complete EACC Form 1 online from https://jobs.integrity.go.ke and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates, clearances and testimonials.

All applications must be made online and will be acknowledged via an email. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

The deadline for application is Monday, 7th June, 2021 at 5.00 pm.

EACC is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

SECRETARY/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

ETHICS AND ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION