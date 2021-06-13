Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Summary

Reporting to Chief Finance Officer, Projects Finance & Accounting, the Projects Finance & Accountant will be responsible for ensuring proper and timely accounting for finances, debt management and costs of projects in compliance with the regulatory framework.

Responsibilities

  • Ensure project costs are accurately accounted for in the correct project networks, accounts, cost centres and accounting periods
  • Reconcile Work-in-Progress accounts, and in liaison with Financial Reporting Team ensure costs of completed projects are settled and capitalised promptly
  • Monitor projects cost and time overruns, continuously investigate variances and make recommendations to management for corrective action
  • Check and verify project expenditure and payments for accuracy, completeness, authenticity and adequacy of supporting documents
  • Ensure Contractors/Suppliers payments and Financiers’ loans repayments are made within the stipulated contractual terms;
  • Prepare management reports in a timely manner as may be required by the management, external governing bodies and development partners from time to time;
  • Ensure accurate requests for disbursements are made on time as per various loan agreements;
  • Participate in preparation and/or review tender documents;
  • Prepare tender evaluation checklists and participate in such evaluations;
  • Prepare contract negotiations checklists and participate in such negotiations;
  • Support Projects Execution team to ensure timely and realistic budgets preparation and submission;
  • Identify and recommend to the Asst. Manager-Projects Finance & Accounting, Projects accounts due for closure upon project completion.
  • Implement and recommend changes in Project Financing Policy to guide and improve operational procedures.
  • Manage the Sectional budget to ensure optimization of costs.
  • Address Staff performance; Motivation; Training and development issues in the Section.
  • Provide specifications for the Sectional related procurement to the Corporate Finance Manager.
  • Implement Safety, Quality Management Systems and Environmental Management Systems within the Section.

Academic Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance or Commerce or equivalent
  • Masters in a management related course will be an added advantage

Professional Qualifications & Membership to professional bodies

  • CPA-K or ACCA (UK) or equivalent.
  • Member of ICPAK or equivalent

Previous relevant work experience required

  • At least 5 years of experience as an accountant with specific experience in accounting for capital projects

Additional Information

  • Minimum Years of Working Experience : 5 Minimum Education Level : Undergraduate

Click Here To Apply

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply