Job Summary
Reporting to Chief Finance Officer, Projects Finance & Accounting, the Projects Finance & Accountant will be responsible for ensuring proper and timely accounting for finances, debt management and costs of projects in compliance with the regulatory framework.
Responsibilities
- Ensure project costs are accurately accounted for in the correct project networks, accounts, cost centres and accounting periods
- Reconcile Work-in-Progress accounts, and in liaison with Financial Reporting Team ensure costs of completed projects are settled and capitalised promptly
- Monitor projects cost and time overruns, continuously investigate variances and make recommendations to management for corrective action
- Check and verify project expenditure and payments for accuracy, completeness, authenticity and adequacy of supporting documents
- Ensure Contractors/Suppliers payments and Financiers’ loans repayments are made within the stipulated contractual terms;
- Prepare management reports in a timely manner as may be required by the management, external governing bodies and development partners from time to time;
- Ensure accurate requests for disbursements are made on time as per various loan agreements;
- Participate in preparation and/or review tender documents;
- Prepare tender evaluation checklists and participate in such evaluations;
- Prepare contract negotiations checklists and participate in such negotiations;
- Support Projects Execution team to ensure timely and realistic budgets preparation and submission;
- Identify and recommend to the Asst. Manager-Projects Finance & Accounting, Projects accounts due for closure upon project completion.
- Implement and recommend changes in Project Financing Policy to guide and improve operational procedures.
- Manage the Sectional budget to ensure optimization of costs.
- Address Staff performance; Motivation; Training and development issues in the Section.
- Provide specifications for the Sectional related procurement to the Corporate Finance Manager.
- Implement Safety, Quality Management Systems and Environmental Management Systems within the Section.
Academic Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance or Commerce or equivalent
- Masters in a management related course will be an added advantage
Professional Qualifications & Membership to professional bodies
- CPA-K or ACCA (UK) or equivalent.
- Member of ICPAK or equivalent
Previous relevant work experience required
- At least 5 years of experience as an accountant with specific experience in accounting for capital projects
Additional Information
- Minimum Years of Working Experience : 5 Minimum Education Level : Undergraduate
