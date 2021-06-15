Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



FINANCE ACCOUNTANT – PAYROLL AND TAXES

Main purpose

The holder of this position shall be responsible for ensuring effective and efficient payroll processing and management, all necessary tax returns are filed and the reconciliation of intercompany balances done, internal controls are upheld, general financial accounting for effectiveness and efficiency in payments. The role holder is expected to provide accurate financial information to the budget holders, management and the auditors and ensure organizational efficiency and effectiveness in utilisation of resources.

Qualifications

Have a Bachelor’s degree in Finance/ Accounting from a recognized University or in a related field Professional Accounting qualifications (CPA II or ACCA II);

Have at least five (5) years working experience in finance/accounting function; with proven experience in design, implementing and monitoring financial and administrative control systems;

Proven experience in generating audit trails, budgets and financial reports for use by management and donors;

Have demonstrated high understanding of finance and accounting matters;

Possess a high level of IT proficiency in use of SUN system, Vision, Payroll software, MS Word, Excel, Access, Power-point, and e-mail.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here