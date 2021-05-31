Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Micro Credit Field Representatives

Ref: Ucscs/Hr/Ebdm/06/2021  – 2 Positions (3 Years Contract Renewable)

Location: Willing To Work In  South Nyanza And Coast Region.  

Job Description

Reporting to Regional Marketing Officer, functionally and Branch Managers administratively,  the position holder’s key role is for acquisition of new Business and ensuring quality  customer service.  

  Responsibilities   

  • Deliver set Sales targets in member’s recruitment, deposit mobilization, and quality  loan disbursement  
  • Provide excellent customer service at all times;  
  • Actively participate in marketing campaigns to ensure clients are well informed of the  product portfolio;  
  • Seek customer feedback on products and services offered by the organization; 5. Provide daily sales reports.  

Qualifications

  • Decision Making  
  • Interpersonal skills  
  • Good Communication skills  
  • Client Focus  
  • Qualifications, Knowledge & Experience  
  • Diploma in Sales & Marketing;  
  • 2 years practical and proven micro Credit experience in Banks, MFI, or Sacco’s;  3. Possession of professional qualifications in credit management will be an added  advantage; 
  • Minimum KCSE Mean Grade C – 
  • Valid Police Clearance Certificate  

How to apply

Applications with detailed CV indicating current position, qualifications, work experience,  scanned copies of certificates, testimonials and National identity card with day telephone  contacts and names and contacts of at least three (3) referees should be sent to  recruitment@ukulimasacco.coop and hard copies sent to the following address and which  must be received not later than Friday, 4th June 2021.  

The Chief Executive Officer  

Ukulima Sacco Society Limited 

P.O. Box 44071-00100  

NAIROBI 

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted  

Ukulima Sacco is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE) and committed to diversity and gender equality.  Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. 

UKULIMA SACCO IS ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED

Note: Applicants for this position must indicate their preferred region for posting

