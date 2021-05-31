Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Field Marketing Representatives

REF: UCSCS/HR/BDM/07/2021 – 26 Positions (3 Years Contract Renewable)

Location: Ready To Work In Nairobi, Kisumu,Mombasa, Embu, Kisii, Eldoret, Nakuru & Lower Eastern)

Job Description

Reporting to the Regional Marketing Team Leader, the Marketing Representative will be responsible for acquisition and growth of sustainable Sacco Business.

Responsibilities

a) Recruitment of new members, mobilizing deposit and growth of loan portfolio b) Selling the Sacco’s products and services in order to ensure sustainable business growth

c) Actively take part in sales activities organized by the Sacco in order to acquire business

d) Offer excellent customer experience while interacting with customers on different channels

e) Gather feedback from customers on Sacco products and their experience to seek improvement f) Daily sharing of business acquisition reports

g) Continuously seek to deepen knowledge on the Sacco offering and the Industry trends

Qualifications

a) Excellent communication skills both oral and written

b) A confident person who is self-driven with strong interpersonal and negotiation skills. c) A person of integrity and with good negotiation skills.

d) Ability to be an agent of change and Innovation with a strong desire to excel. e) Ability to deliver set business targets and service with minimum supervision. f) Flexible for posting in diverse regions in Kenya.

g) Youth Age:20 years – 30 years will be an added advantage

Diploma in Sales & Marketing or any other related course

2 years practical and proven sales & Marketing experience in Banks, MFI, or Sacco’s;

Possession of professional qualifications in credit management will be an added advantage;

Minimum KCSE Mean Grade C –

Valid Police Clearance Certificate

How to apply

Applications with detailed CV indicating current position, qualifications, work experience, scanned copies of certificates, testimonials and National identity card with day telephone contacts and names and contacts of at least three (3) referees should be sent to recruitment@ukulimasacco.coop and hard copies sent to the following address and which must be received not later than Friday, 4th June 2021.

The Chief Executive Officer

Ukulima Sacco Society Limited

P.O. Box 44071-00100

NAIROBI

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted

Ukulima Sacco is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE) and committed to diversity and gender equality. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

UKULIMA SACCO IS ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED

Note: Applicants for this position must indicate their preferred region for posting