Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Former International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, has laughed at Kenyans accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta of ignoring court orders and disregarding the constitution.

For the last 9 years, Uhuru has been in power, blatant disregard of law and threatening the Judiciary are among his few achievements.

Last week, Uhuru went overboard when he cherry-picked Judges when he promoted the 34 judges to different courts in the Judiciary and left six Judges who he said are ‘corrupt’.

In this case, Uhuru was supposed to appoint all the 40 Judges since the constitution doesn’t allow him to cherry-pick.

Uhuru‘s move attracted the wrath of Kenyans, who accused him of being a dictator and being petty.

Commenting about Uhuru’s dictatorial tendencies and ignorance of the law, Bensouda, who is a Gambian national, said Uhuru started ignoring the law when he became president despite facing crimes against humanity charges at The Hague based court in 2013.

Bensouda, who was addressing international journalists at The Hague on Wednesday, said after Uhuru became President, witnesses refused to testify while the Kenya Government stopped cooperating with ICC.

