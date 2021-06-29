Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 June 2021 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Dennis Mutara, disappeared from the limelight last year after he was involved in a grisly road accident in Murang’a while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accident left him with serious injuries and brought his thriving music career to halt.

He was even forced to go back to the village after close friends and fellow celebrities abandoned him.

Mutara sunk into depression in the village after his fortunes dwindled and turned into an alcoholic.

After his sad story was highlighted last year by a popular Youtuber, well-wishers came to his rescue.

He was first taken to a rehabilitation center where he stayed for months.

After recovering from alcoholism, he is back to the music scene with a bang.

The same well-wishers who took him to rehab have gifted him a new Mark X to ease his movement as he pursues his music career.

Popular Kikuyu emcee Karangu Muraya shared photos of Mutara’s new car and thanked all those who donated money to support the project.

The car was anointed yesterday at Blue Springs hotel along Thika Road and officially handed over to him.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.