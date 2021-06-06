Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Nick Chege, popularly known as, Kartelo, has for the first time introduced his pretty wife to his fans.

The faded comedian has been hiding his wife from the limelight, only flaunting their 1-year-old daughter.

Kartelo resurfaced on social media yesterday after going mum for months and said at the moment, what matters is his wife and daughter.

He went ahead and introduced his pretty Borana wife known as Fahima Nassir – whom he has nicknamed First Lady Wa Kimonyoski.

Here are photos of his hot wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.