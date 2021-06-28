Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 June 2021 – A former actor at Tahidi High identified Eddy has revealed that Omosh and his wife have no plans of moving to their new home in Malaa along Kangundo Road that was donated to them by a local real estate company.

The home is almost complete but Omosh and his second wife Shanty Mumbi want to sell it, claiming it’s in a rural area.

Eddy said he visited Omosh recently and advised him and his wife to move to the new home even before it’s complete so that they can cut costs on rent but they trashed his suggestion.

“I urged them to move to the new house but they said it’s very far. They also claimed that it’s in a rural area,” Eddy said.

Eddy believes that they are planning to sell the house once it’s complete.

Eddy’s sentiments were supported by comedian Jalang’o, who hinted on Friday last week that Omosh may be planning to sell the house.

Here’s a photo of Eddy for those who don’t remember him.

