Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga may be forced to go into hiding after attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta badly yesterday.

Venting on Twitter, renowned City Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdulahi called for the arrest of Mutunga after a scathing attack through a letter he penned down addressing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the letter, Mutunga condemned Uhuru for refusing to appoint the 6 Judges as recommended by the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC).

The former CJ told the Head of State in no uncertain terms that he has no right to choose the provisions of the constitution which he wants to relinquish.

This elicited tough conversations with Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi disagreeing with Mutunga’s stinging letter to President Kenyatta advising the Head of State to take a stun action against the retired CJ by detaining him without trial.

“UNDRESSING the President of the Republic and Commander in Chief of the Armed Force in PUBLIC is TREASON.”

“I respectfully petition H.E UHURU to immediately detain CJ Willy Mutunga in KAMITI without trail,” Ahmednasir Abdullahi posted on his Twitter handle page.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, a few days ago, appointed 34 Judges to various courts as recommended by JSC, but rejected 6, a move that has sparked mixed reactions from Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST