Wednesday, 16 June 2021 – King Kaka’s wife, Nana Owiti, has revealed that she is a victim of abusive relationships.

Speaking in an interview, Nana said that she endured abuse at the hands of her former boyfriend, who subjected her to physical and emotional abuse.

She had left a relationship that was working a little bit without knowing that she was jumping from the frying pan to the fire.

“The first emotional and physical abuse I encountered was when I had just left another relationship that was working a little bit but I did not like some things.

“I was very intentional about making it work. I was naive and I was just a good girl,” she said.

Her ex-boyfriend would come home drunk and start beating her.

She would then run to the kitchen and get a knife and threaten to kill him.

She later realized that she might kill her abusive boyfriend and that’s when she decided to walk out of the toxic relationship.

“He would come home drunk and abuse me and with time I learnt how to survive. When he insulted me, I also reiterated.

“When he would want to physically abuse me, I would run to the kitchen and get a knife but I realised I might end up killing someone,” she added.

She later met rapper King Kaka and they are now happily married.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.