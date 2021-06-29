Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama is confident that Deputy President William Ruto will be the fifth president of Kenya after Uhuru Kenyatta retires.

In a tweet yesterday, Muthama expressed confidence that Ruto will win the 2022 presidential election despite odds being stuck against him.

This comes even as there are spirited efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to block the DP from State House through a constitutional amendment, popularly known as the BBI.

But according to Muthama, who is also the UDA chairman, Ruto will win the elections even if the deep state pushes through with BBI.

“With or without President Uhuru Kenyatta and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the Deputy President William Samoei Ruto will win the presidency in 2022.”

“God and the people of Kenya are backing him,” Johnstone Muthama said in a tweet.

Ruto’s allies have been complaining about what they say is a conspiracy by Uhuru and Raila to thwart Ruto’s ambition of becoming the fifth President.

Some of the ploys, they say, include the planned merger of Jubilee and ODM, pushing for constitutional review as well as an attempt to confining Ruto’s campaigns within Rift Valley regions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST