Friday June 25, 2021 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has now admitted that Deputy President William Ruto is unstoppable.

This follows the defection of Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba, Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago and Nakuru East’s David Gikaria to Ruto’s camp from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s.

Taking to his Twitter account, Mutahi said at this rate, not even President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga can stop the DP following his cultic support in Mt. Kenya.

According to him, only NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua can stop William Ruto’s dominance in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

Ngunyi gave ODM leader Raila Odinga an alternative political game plan that would see him defeat his perceived major competitor William Ruto.

“Maybe, there is only one ‘man’ in GEMA who can fix William Ruto… that man is Martha Karua. If Martha Karua runs as Raila Odinga’s deputy, Ruto will p*** in his pants,” Ngunyi said.

Uhuru’s tough succession politics has exposed Mt Kenya region to political infighting with the West (Kikuyu nation) battling to ourtsmart the East (Embu, Meru and Mbeere).

The infighting has opened doors for all presidential hopefuls to pitch a tent in the region, even dividing a region that has over the years voted as a block.

This has seen William Ruto successfully raid Mt Kenya and won over several key politicians ahead of the 2022 General Election.

