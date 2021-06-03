Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 03 June 2021 – Guardian Angel’s wife, Esther Nthenya, has reminisced her youthful days by sharing a throwback photo when she was 20 years old.

Back then, she had just landed her first job at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) going by her Instagram post.

Judging from the throwback photo, she started keeping tabs on the latest fashion trends from way back.

Interestingly, Guardian Angel was still a toddler when Nthenya got her first job at KCB.

“TBT. 1991 KCB Training Centre Karen,” she captioned the throwback photo.

The mother of three revealed in an interview on Spice FM that she is not ashamed of dating a 31-year-old man.

She said that no man can match her husband Guardian Angel.

Here’s the throwback photo of Nthenya when she was a 20-year-old girl.

